ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.07. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,561,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

