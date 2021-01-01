Open Predict Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $349.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $722,665.66 and $349.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.01985307 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

