HUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $149.74 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One HUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $149.74 million and $58.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.01985307 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 149,859,441 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

