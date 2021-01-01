Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00128291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00559944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00153952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Swerve’s total supply is 11,130,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,528,678 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

