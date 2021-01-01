Head to Head Comparison: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 3 7 0 2.70

Globant has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.18%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 57.71 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Globant $659.33 million 12.25 $54.01 million $1.76 123.64

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -595.44% -328.67% -196.59% Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globant beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

