8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0047 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $861,634.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000216 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.