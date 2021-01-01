Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.60. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 859,128 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

