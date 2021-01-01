GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.52

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.52 and traded as low as $108.40. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 810,399 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.50. The firm has a market cap of £958.35 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

