RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.89

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as low as $23.60. RGC Resources shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 6,099 shares changing hands.

RGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

