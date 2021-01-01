India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,829,496 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of India Globalization Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

