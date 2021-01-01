Polybius (PLBT) Market Cap Tops $6.76 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Polybius token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00005847 BTC on popular exchanges. Polybius has a market cap of $6.76 million and $10,947.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polybius has traded up 117.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius (PLBT) is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.