Electrum Dark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 193% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,576.84 and approximately $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00199805 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00444800 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

