Indorse Token (IND) Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $148,317.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars.

