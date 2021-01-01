Alpha Token Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 163% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 465.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $502,163.93 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00560077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00154808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00049281 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

