Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $36.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $43.59 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 796,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.