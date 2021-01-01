8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

