Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 2,042,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.63. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.39.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

