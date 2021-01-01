Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021


Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 2,042,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 2.63. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.39.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

