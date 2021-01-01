Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $730,739.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $730,739.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018877 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00288221 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

