KARMA Price Up 633.7% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 773.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 633.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $19.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

