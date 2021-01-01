Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.61 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Balancer has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and approximately $41.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $13.84 or 0.00047550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

