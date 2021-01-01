R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 803,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,969. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.22, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

