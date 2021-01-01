RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.86

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.86 and traded as high as $35.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,677,246 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RWE. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.08 and a 200 day moving average of €32.88.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.