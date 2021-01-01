Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $19.17. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 880,436 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

