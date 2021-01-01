Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.51

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.51 and traded as high as $43.48. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 78,288 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total transaction of C$30,134.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

