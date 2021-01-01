$0.43 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. 189,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

