Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Receives $12.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMIA stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,581,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,376. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 4.20. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.