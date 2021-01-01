VideoCoin Market Cap Tops $8.53 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $114,262.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

