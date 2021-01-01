BOScoin (BOS) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $728,892.12 and $65.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

