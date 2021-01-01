Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.16

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $12.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 2,799,196 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.