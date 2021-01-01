Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Shares Up 1.2%

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 45,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 344,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

