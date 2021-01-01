HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.47 and traded as high as $30.27. HCP shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1,630,832 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

