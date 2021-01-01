Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.31

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.31 and traded as high as $96.86. Carter’s shares last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 333,579 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,265,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

