Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. 34,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

