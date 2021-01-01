Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. 661,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

