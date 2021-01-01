EDC Blockchain Trading Down 28.1% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $432,381.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,012.83 or 0.99832330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00042311 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.