Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34.17 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $174.20 million and $34.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00286486 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.