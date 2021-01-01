BitTube Trading Up 23.4% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $55,001.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00498265 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

