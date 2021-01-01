Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $349.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.25 million to $354.70 million. National Instruments posted sales of $367.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 487,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,414. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

