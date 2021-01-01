AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 56,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,701. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

