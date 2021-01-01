Shivom (OMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00040432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00301411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.02001467 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

