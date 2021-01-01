Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

