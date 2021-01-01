GHOST (GHOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $878,340.82

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $878,340.82 and $63,069.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00564382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00160029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049446 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.