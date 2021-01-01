Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $564,852.66 and approximately $153.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

