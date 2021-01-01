CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) Stock Price Down 22.6%

CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) dropped 22.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 1,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

About CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ)

CXJ Group Co, Limited engages in the trading of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts in China. The company also offers auto detailing store consultancy services; and authorization services for operating auto detailing stores under the Chejiangling/Teenage Hero Car brand name. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp.

