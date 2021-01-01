Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 3,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

