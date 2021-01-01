Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Shares Up 1.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.89. 234,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 54,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

