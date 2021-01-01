Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $2.11

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and $3.54 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00564382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00160029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

