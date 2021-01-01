Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 8,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

