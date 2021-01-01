FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 1,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000.

