Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) Shares Up 3.6%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 74,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 61,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

About Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.